Pentagon confirms death of 2 more senior Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 20 2016, 5:45 pm

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has confirmed the death of two more senior Al-Qaeda terrorist network leaders in Afghanistan.

DoD spokesman, Peter Cook, in a statement said the two senior Al-Qaeda terrorist network leaders were among three killed in a drone strike conducted late in October.

Cook further added “A precision airstrike carried out by the U.S. military on Oct. 23 near Kunar, Afghanistan, killed three senior al-Qaida leaders.”

He said, previously DoD disclosed that the strike eliminated Faruq al-Qatani the group’s emir for Eastern Afghanistan.

“The department has now determined the same strike also killed Bilal al-Utabyi, al-Qatani’s deputy as well as Abd al-Wahid al-Junabi, a senior al-Qaida explosives expert,” Cook added.

“All three were actively involved in carrying out and plotting terror attacks inside and outside Afghanistan,” he said.

According to Cook, the deaths of these three al-Qaida leaders will significantly reduce the group’s ability to threaten the United States, our interests and our allies.

“This strike is further evidence that those who seek us harm are not beyond our reach,” he added.

