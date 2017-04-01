Pedram says his party recognizes Durand Line as Pak-Afghan border

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 01 2017, 4:00 pm

An Afghan lawmaker and the chief executive of the national congress party of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Pedram has said his party recognizes Durand Line as the international border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The statement by Pedram comes in contrast with the former and current Afghan government officials who have long been rejecting to recognize Durand Line as an international border.

“I once again announce that the line is an international border and Afghanistan and Pakistan should respect each other and respect the border of each other and refrain from interfering in internal affairs of each other,” he was quoted as saying in a report by VOA’s Afghanistan service.

This comes as the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said last month Afghanistan will not recognize Durand Line as a formal border between Afghanistan and Pakistan as he reacted towards Pakistan’s move to close the transit and travel routes between the two countries.

“The Govt of Pakistan has no legal authority to dictate terms on the Durand line.while we wish freedom for the people of #FATA from FCR and other repressive measures, we remind the Govt of #Pakistan that #Afghanistan hasn’t and will not recognize the #Durand line.” Karzai said.

Karzai made the remarks after Pakistan unilaterally closed the transit and travel routes along the line in late February but the routes were opened after the Pakistani Prime Minister issued a decree on 20th March to immediate open the routes.

The Pakistani authorities decided to close the routes following a series of attacks last month which led to the death of scores of people while hundreds of others were wounded.

The attacks resulted into escalation of tensions between the officials of the two countries as the top diplomats were summoned both by Islamabad and Kabul regarding the presence of the alleged terrorists sanctuaries on the soils of the two countries.

Islamabad handed over a list of at least 76 terrorists demanding Kabul to take actions against them which they alleged are involved in a series of attacks using the Afghan soil.

