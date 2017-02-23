Peace with Taliban possible but safe havens must be eliminated: Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 12:45 pm

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has said peace is possible with the Taliban group but their safe havens must be eliminated first.

Abdullah made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament.

He said there have been developments recently in Afghan peace process and reconciliation with Taliban is likely however their safe havens and training centers must be eliminated first.

The Chief Executive of the unity government further added that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have successfully been fighting the terrorist groups.

But he said the sanctuaries of the terrorist groups outside the country are creating barriers in fight against terrorism.

He also pointed towards the government’s efforts to bring reforms in the key sectors and said necessary reforms have been brought in the elections systems and efforts are underway for the upcoming elections.

In their turn, the European Parliament delegation reaffirmed their support to Afghanistan and hailed the government of Afghanistan for its steps in bringing reforms.

They also added that peace, stability, reforms, elections, democracy, and human rights are on top of EU mission’s list in Afghanistan and they will continue to their efforts in this regard.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS