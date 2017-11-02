Peace to return to Afghanistan the moment foreign troops leave, Pak’s JUI-S party

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 02 2017, 12:14 pm

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) party led by Maulana Samiul Haq led by Maulana Samiul Haq has said peace will return to Afghanistan the moment the foreign forces leave the country.

A spokesman for the party Maulana Yousuf Shah has told a local media outlet that the leader of the party has been approached by the Afghan President and the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan regarding his meddling in the Afghan reconciliation process.

“Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal have been pursuing the Darul Uloom Haqqania chief [Samiul Haq] to help restore peace in Afghanistan,” Shah told The Express Tribune.

He claimed that “But even if he [Haq] approaches the Taliban, the Afghan nation will not accept foreign troops’ presence in their country.”

He said the JUI-S had made it clear that peace was not possible in the presence of the US troops in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan government is confined to the district headquarters only and rest of the country is being run by the Afghan Taliban,” he said.

Shah insisted that “The Afghan nation stands by the Taliban. The moment the foreigners leave, peace will automatically be restored across Afghanistan.”

This comes as the leader of the party had earlier vowed support to Afghan peace and reconciliation processs.

Darul Uloomi-i-Haqqania led by Maulana Haq in a statement last monthat a two-hour long meeting was held between Maulana Haq and the Afghan Ambassador.

The statement further added that the Afghan Ambassador met Maulana Haq and the two sides discussed matters related to peace in Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the Afghan ambassador urged the Maulana to play his role for restoration of peace in the war-torn country.

