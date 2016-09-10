Peace deal with Hekmatyar’s party likely to be signed today

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 10 2016, 11:12 am

A peace deal between Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and the Afghan government is expected to be signed later today, sources close to Hekmatyar have said.

The sources further added that the draft peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government has been amended during the negotiations.

According to the sources, Hekmatyar had some remarks regarding the draft peace agreement which led to the amendment of the draft agreement.

A spokesman for the High Peace Council of Afghanistan Mohammad Amin Muzafari earlier said they expect to conclude the peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami.

He said a peace agreement containing 25 articles has been prepared with the mediation of High Peace Council.

This comes reports emerged earlier suggesting that the party has issued new impossible-to-meet demands to sign a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

According to the reports, the new demands included cancellation of pacts with the United States, a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops and that it be signed by a new government.

The new demands were made as Hekmatyar had earlier said he has changed his conditions for peace process with the Afghan government by stepping back from his demands for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces.

