Parwan Ulema Council chief and 7 students killed in Madrasa explosion

By Khaama Press - Tue May 09 2017, 8:49 am

The provincial Uleman Council chief of the northern Parwan province was killed in an explosion in this province earlier today.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Charikar city after explosives placed inside a Madrasa went off, leaving Mawlavi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi and seven students dead.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Parwan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Roadside bombings, suicide attacks, target killings, and other forms of terrorist attacks are often reported from the restive districts of Parwan.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive last month and vowed to carry out more attacks across the country.

