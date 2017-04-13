Panic among Taliban in Kunduz after the death of Mullah Abdul Salam

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 13 2017, 2:33 pm

A panic has erupted among the Taliban insurgents in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan following the death of the group’s most senior leader Mullah Abdul Salam.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the majority of the Taliban insurgents are seeking different ways to escape from the battlefield after the killing of Mullah Salam.

A statement by NDS said Karimullah son of Sarwar and brother of Mullah Salam was arrested before he manage to disguise as another individual and escape from the province.

The statement further added that Karimullah was arrested along with another individual after they were identified by the intelligence operatives.

The Taliban confirmed the death of Mullah Salam, one of the most senior and a notorious leader, in northern Kunduz province late in February.

The group in a statement said Mullah Abdul Salam has been killed, insisting that the group’s activities will not be affected with his loss.

The statement further added that Mullah Salam’s main dream was to seize control of Kunduz and vowed that hundreds of more youths will follow his steps.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

Taliban launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since they announced their spring offensive earlier last year.

The group also managed to briefly take partial control of the strategic Kunduz city but the militants were pushed back after the Afghan security forces launched an offensive with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan.

