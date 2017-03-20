Paktika governor’s door to door campaign for children’s education

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 20 2017, 11:19 am

The provincial governor of the southeastern Paktika province has launched a door to door campaign to encourage the families send their children to schools for education.

Local officials are saying Governor Elias Wahdat started knocking the doors of the residents by launching the campaign for children’s education on Sunday.

The officials further added that a number of other high level government officials, including provincial education directorate and some activists supporting the children’s education.

The campaign was launched from Mata Khan District as the officials are saying that the other districts of the province will also be covered.

The provincial officials are saying that the local government aims to increase the number of school children to 20 thousand this year.

According to the officials, the campaign is mainly aimed at encouraging those families whose children have reached to age of seven.

The campaign involving senior government officials, specifically the provincial governor was widely welcomed across the country.

This comes as the deteriorating security situation across the country, specifically in remote districts has affected the education services to school children.

