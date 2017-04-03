Paktika deputy intelligence chief killed in Taliban militants attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 4:27 pm

A top intelligence official in eastern Paktika province has been killed in ambush of the Taliban insurgents, local officials said Monday.

Provincial police chief General Khalil Zeyayi confirmed that the deputy intelligence, national directorate of security, chief General Abdul Wahab was killed during clashes with the Taliban in southeastern Ghazni province.

He said the Taliban insurgents ambushed Gen. Wahab in the vicinity of Andar district of Ghazni on Sunday.

Gen. Zeyayi further added that three security guards of Gen. Wahab were also killed during the clashes with the Taliban insurgents.

According to the local government officials, Gen. Wahab assumed charge as the deputy intelligence chief of Paktika nearly one year ago.

He was previously working as the head of the urban commandment of the Khost intelligence department.

The Taliban insurgents group claim that Gen. Wahab was killed along with his six security guards during the clashes.

Both Ghazni and Paktika are among the relatively restive provinces in southeastern and eastern parts of the country.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other groups including the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are actively operating in some of the remote and restive districts of the two provinces.

