Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualifies Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 28 2017, 4:53 pm

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disqualified the country’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over corruption charges.

The decision regarding the disqualification of Sharif as Pakistan’s Premier was announced today after he was found guilty of involvement in corruption.

According to the local media reports, Sharif was found guilty of the involvement in corruption cases, specifically the millions of dollars of business being operated by his children.

The verdict was apparently issued after investigations revealed that businesses worth millions of dollars belong to the three children of Sharif, including his two sons and his daughter Maryam Sharif.

The Office of the President of Pakistan in a statement confirmed that the premier has stepped down from his post.

The statement stated that Mr. Sharif has stepped down following the verdict of the court despite he has ‘strong reservations’ on the verdict of the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has said that the party will utilise all legal and constitutional means to contest the verdict.

The court reportedly reviewed the corruption allegations against Sharif based on the demands of political leader Imran Khan regarding the Panama Leaks documents.

