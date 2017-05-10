Pakistan’s notion regarding Spin Boldak clash was challenged: Zakhilwal

By Khaama Press - Wed May 10 2017, 1:54 pm

The Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal says Islamabad’s notion regarding the recent clash between the Afghan and Pakistani security forces was challenged during a meeting with the country’s foreign affairs adviser.

“I met Mr Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs today. In the meeting, I challenged the notion that either the unfortunate Chaman clash between Afghan and Pakistani security forces was provoked by our side or that Pakistan had pushed to solve the dispute through talks but the Afghan side had not cooperated. In fact, to the exact contrary,” Zakhilwal said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account.

The Afghan Ambassador further added that the Pakistani forces had crossed the Durand Line into Afghan villages in Spin Boldak area for carrying out a survey.

“This was not only a violation of Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity but also a clear provocation as we had informed Pakistani Security leadership prior to the incident that carrying out a survey in our villages would be challenged, but that we were ready to talk to resolve this,” he added.

“I also informed the Hon Advisor to that it was not in Chaman alone but also in many other spots across the Drand Line including in Angur Ada, Ghulam Khan, Khwaja Kheder mountains and many other spots where Pak security forces have crossed the Durand line and has established security posts on our side,” he said, adding that “I suggested to the Hon Advisor that our recent London agreement was precisely the mechanism through which such issues could be addressed and resolved before they lead to any unfortunate incidents or further deterioration of our relations. The Afghan side has continuously conveyed its genuine desire for resolving our issues through constructive talks, engagement and with desire for improved neighbourly relations.”

