Pakistan’s ISI behind appointment of new ISIS chief in Afghanistan: Uzbekistani

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 1:52 pm

A top leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan has declared his opposition regarding the appointment of a Pakistani national, Sheikh Aslam Farooqi, as the new leader of the terror group in Afghanistan.

He has called the appointment of Farooqi as an attempt by the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

“Even if this information is true, then it’s the ISI of Pakistan behind this function and we don’t accept it, because we all fight for Allah and his religion,” the ISIS leader Moawiya Uzbekistani has said in a letter which has been obtained by the Associated Press.

He has also warned regarding against “infidels, intelligence services and the deceitful” acting from “behind the scenes.”

The rift among the ISIS leaders in Afghanistan has reportedly widened after a meeting was organized in Orakzai Agency of Pakistan which was attended by 40 senior ISIS leaders, informed sources have told the paper.

The Afghan government confirmed last month that head of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan was killed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the leader of ISIS Khurasan Abdul Hasib was killed during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces in Nangarhar province.

Hasib was the main mastermind and had ordered the deadly attack on Kabul’s main military hospital, Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital, the statement added.

