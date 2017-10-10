Pakistan’s foreign minister says Islamabad attempting to start Afghan peace process
By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 10 2017, 3:29 pm
The foreign minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif has said Islamabad is attempting to resume the Afghan peace process in a bid to end the ongoing violence in the country.
Asif, quoted by local media outlets, has said Islamabad has called for a meeting in Muscat of Oman and has requested all the concerned groups to participate in the talks.
He said Pakistan is keen to play a crucial role being a member of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group which was formed to kick start the Afghan peace talks.
The members of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group include Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, and the United States.
The last meeting of the group ended without any breakthrough to start the Afghan peace process after the Taliban group responded the peace calls with unprecedented violence.
The group staged some of the largest attacks last year including a major attack on the VIP protection unit that left scores of people dead or wounded.
The attack forced the Afghan government to withdraw from the peace efforts and opted a strict military option against the group.
In the meantime, Islamabad is informing regarding the efforts to resume the Afghan talks at a time when pressures by Washington is on the rise, mainly due to the sanctuaries of the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network.
Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS
The pakistanis leaders /Army are very unscrupulous in bargaining while taking action against terrorists emanating from Pakistan soil.. India has given ample evidences to Pak authorities on Mumbai attach and many other pak terrorist attacks in India. But Pakistan army/Judicial /political authorities have been always in denial mode and also try to manipulate these evidences to nullify the Pak terrorists’ role on any of such attack in India and Afghanistan. Hence, Mr Tillerson should take harsh action against pakistan that only will help desist pakistan authorities from sponsoring /supporting/ funding /training the Haqqani and many other pak based terrorist groups. They can only understand harshness and violence as reply against them and answer to their Jihad terrorist activities. Any moderation /softness towards them will never bear any fruit while dealing with pakistan that has been evident from last twenty years of carrot offered to them . It is time to use stick by USA to subdue the Pak authorities from JIHADI politics. It is unfortunate that instead of providing any developmental support to kashmir and Afghan people Pak is raining bullets in in Kashmir and Afghanistan through its JIHADI activities since last twenty years . Pak envy the popularity of USA/Indian among Afghan /Kashmir public hence, it blames USA/’ India and says India has no role in Afghanistan while all citizens there appreciate /adore USA/ India’s contribution there. Hence, without any compromise and further talks with Pak, USA should take strongest and meaningful military action against pakistan so that they would be taught a lesson on their excuses. adamancy and high handedness while sending JIHADIs to kashmir and Afghanistan in spite of repeated exposes of their unholy activities in South Asia.