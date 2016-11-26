Pakistan’s army chief calls Abdullah for farewell discussion

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 1:21 pm

The Pakistan’s chief of army staff General Raheel Sharif called the Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah for farewell discussion last night.

“Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Raheel Sharif made a phone call to Chief Executive Abdullah as a farewell discussion last night,” the Office of the Chief Executive said in a Twitter post.

No further details were given regarding the discussions between the two sides.

However, media reports emerging from Pakistan suggest that the two sides discussed improvement of bilateral ties between Kabul and Islamabad.

The Pakistani military informed regarding the retirement of Gen. Sharif last week with a spokesman for Inter Service Public Relations Gen. Asim Bajwa saying “COAS kicks off his farewell visits…”

The confirmation by the Pakistani military came amid rife speculation regarding an extension in the COAS’ term after former military ruler Musharraf called for an extension in his tenure, warning against a change in the military leadership.

Gen. Sharif is expected to pass on the baton of command of the army to the next army chief at a ceremony by the end of this month.

According to local media reports, Gen. Sharif would be the first army chief to retire on time in two decades. His predecessors Gen Kayani and Gen Pervez Musharraf got extensions, while Gen Jehangir Karamat was sent home prematurely.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS