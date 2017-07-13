Pakistanis and Uzbeks among several ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 13 2017, 3:31 pm

Several militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group including Pakistanis and citizens of Uzbekistan were killed during the operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the militants were killed in Pacher Agam and Chaparhar districts during the operations since Tuesday.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Wednesday that six insurgents including three Pakistanis and two Uzbekistanis were killed in Mar Khanai area of Pacher Agam district.

The statement further added that a local leader of the terror group identified as Esmatulalh was also among those killed.

In a separate statement released earlier today, the provincial government said at least 19 insurgents of the terror group were killed during the separate operations in Pacher Agam and Chaparhar districts.

According to the provincial government, the operations were conducted with the support of the air forces and artillery unit of the Afghan army.

A member of the Taliban group identified as Muslim Agha was also arrested during another operation conducted in Khogyani district, the provincial government added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

