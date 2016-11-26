Pakistanis among 5 ISIS militants killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 11:11 am

At least five loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the joint operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the operations were jointly conducted in Pacher Agam district, leaving at least 5 militants dead, including 2 Pakistani loyalists of ISIS terrorist group.

Local security officials said Pakistani identity cards, several weapons, including rocket launchers and machine guns were left in the area.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) also confirmed the operations were launched in Pacher Agam to clear the district from the militants presence.

“Afghan National Defense and Security Forces launched a joint clearance operation in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province,” a statement by MoI said.

The statement further added “As a result of this joint operation, five Daesh terrorists were killed and four other Daesh terrorists were wounded.”

“During the raid, join forces seized one rocket launcher, five different types of rifles and some amount of ammunitions,” the statement said, adding that the the clearance operation still continues in insecure villages of Pachiragam district.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

