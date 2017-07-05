Pakistanis among 3 ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 11:56 am

At least three militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said the airstrikes were carried out on Tuesday in Achin district.

A statement by the 201st Silab Corps said the militants were targeted in Gorgori, Deh Bala, and Momandwach areas of Achin.

The statement further added that two Pakistani insurgents hailing from Orakzai agency of Pakistan were also among those killed.

According to the Silab Corps, the security personnel and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations in some restive districts of Nangarhar as the ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold and activities in certain districts of the during the recent years.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes against the anti-government armed militants in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were increased particularly after the former US administration granted broader role to the US forces to resume counter-terrorism operations, a step that was taken after growing instability in the country, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

