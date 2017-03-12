Pakistanis among 16 ISIS militants killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 11:37 am

At least sixteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted by the US forces in Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the airstrikes started early on Saturday and continued until late night, leaving sixteen militants dead, including seven Pakistani nationals.

The statement further added that the airstrikes started around 10:30 am local time after the militants were targeted in Nazian district while another airstrike followed few hours later at around 3 pm local time.

According to the local security officials, the militants killed in the airstrikes are all nationals of Pakistan and some of their weapons were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

The last airstrike was carried out late on Saturday night after the US forces Unmanned Aerial Vehicles targeted the militants in Sepai and Bandok areas of Kot district.

The provincial police commandment said at least nine militants were killed in the airstrikes in Kot district.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Shaheen-25 operations launched several weeks ago.

