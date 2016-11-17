Pakistani wives want their deported Afghan husbands back

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 17 2016, 9:12 am

Several Pakistani women have staged protest against the Pakistani authorities as their husbands hailing from Afghanistan were deported along with hundreds of thousands of other Afghan refugees, it has been reported.

The women participated in the protest along with their children as they called the step by the authorities in Pakistan ‘a flawed approach’ to neighboring Afghanistan.

According to Gandhara/RFE/RL, the dozen protesters in Peshawar are among hundreds of Pakistani women who married Afghan men over the past four decades, when millions of Afghan refugees lived in the country.

“We are in an impossible situation. My husband and some of our elder children are in Afghanistan, but I stay behind here with the younger ones in a rented house,” she told Radio Mashaal. “It is difficult to survive without a husband. It is daunting for my children, who miss their father.”

Shamim, who like her husband and many in Afghanistan and Pakistan goes by one name only, says Islamabad needs to consider granting citizenship to Afghan men and women married to Pakistanis.

“In most countries today, it is possible to legally gain citizenship, but that is still not the case in Pakistan,” she said. “I want to appeal to [Pakistani Prime Minister] Nawaz Sharif and [army chief] Raheel Sharif to help us.”

Pakistan started crackdown on Afghan refugees following a deadly attack on a military run school in Peshawar city of Pakistan late in 2014 that left scores of school students dead.

The International Organization for Migration announced Wednesday that more than 1 million Afghans have returned home this year.

According IOM, one-fifth of the returnees were repatriated involuntarily from neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

IOM further added that more than 390,000 Afghan refugees voluntarily returned under a United Nations repatriation initiative, nearly 620,000 undocumented Afghans came from Pakistan and Iran, and more than 6,000 rejected asylum seekers returned from Europe.

