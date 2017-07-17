Pakistani tribal elders support fencing along Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 11:21 am

The tribal elders of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan declared their support to fencing work along the Durand Line.

The elders endorsed the work by the Pakistan military during a gathering (Jirga) in Khyber Agency on Sunday.

According to the local media reports, elders from all the regions of FATA attended the Jirga to discuss the ongoing situation, including fencing work and the deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

The elders of FATA also accused India of using its consulates in Afghanistan to fuel insurgency and claimed that the Afghan soil is being used against Pakistan, a claim which repeatedly been rejected by the Afghan government.

They also accused President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of implementing the New Delhi policies and insisted that the fencing work along the line will prevent the movement of militants between the two countries.

The latest endorsement of fencing work along Durand Line comes as the Afghan officials have repeatedly opposed with the unilateral work along the line.

The Afghan officials also insist that the sanctuaries of the terrorist groups, specifically the notorious Haqqani network having freedom of movement in Pakistan, should be eliminated in a bid to help secure peace and stability in the region.

