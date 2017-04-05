Pakistani soldiers among 6 killed in Lahore suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 05 2017, 10:52 am

At least six people including army personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Lahore city of Pakistan earlier today.

According to reports, the incident took place after a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the census department which was accompanied by the security personnel.

Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan has told reporters that four soldiers and two civilians were among those killed.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan having an offshoot under the name of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar normally claims credit for such attacks.

This comes as at least eight people were killed and around 30 others were wounded in an explosion in Defense Housing Authority of Lahore late in February this year.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah quoted by Geo News has said the latest incident appeared to be a terrorist attack.

He said Lahore had been on a security high alert and it was regrettable the blast took place despite the alert.

At least twenty people were also killed in an explosion that ripped through a local market in Parachinar city of Kurram Agency in the tribal regions of Pakistan nearly a week ago.

