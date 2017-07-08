Pakistani officer arrested for sexually harassing Afghan woman

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 08 2017, 10:14 am

A Pakistani officer has been detained for sexually harassing an Afghan woman in the country’s main airport in Islamabad.

According to the local media reports, citing informed officials, the incident took place lately in Islamabad airport during the interrogation of the two Afghan women.

Director FIA Mazharul Haq Kakakhail has confirmed to Dawn News that the assistant director Akram Shad who had been posted at BBIA in February this year has been found guilty of sexually abusing the woman.

Kakakhail further added that the officer has not only been suspended and removed from his post, but was arrested by the police after he was found guilty in a departmental inquiry.

The two women were apparently held in the airport upon their arrival from Afghanistan after they failed to provide the contact number of their accommodation during their stay in Islamabad.

This comes as a Pakistani police officer was suspended from his job after he was found guilty of sexually abusing an Afghan woman last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the local media reports, a Norwegian mother and daughter, Haseena Khalid and Fauzia Khalid, were also abused after they were detained in the airport on 15th of April this year.

