Pakistani militias fighting alongside ISIS militants: Nangarhar NDS chief

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 16 2017, 9:57 am

The provincial director of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Nangarhar General Abdul Saboor Sabit said the Pakistani militias are actively participating in the fight alongside the ISIS loyalists in this province.

Gen. Sabit was speaking during a press conference after the clearance of Chaparhar district, saying the fighters of the terror group are trained in the neighbor and the Pakistani militias are actively involved in the fight in Nangarahr along with the ISIS militants.

He said the number of the fighters of the terror group are on the rise despite the group loses fighters on a large scale during the operations of the Afghan security forces as they are recruited in the neighbor and sent to Afghanistan for the insurgency.

The Nangarhar NDS chief called on the provincial government to establish cooperation with the local residents so that the areas cleared of the insurgents are kept secure once they are cleared during he operations.

He also urged the local residents of Nangarhar to prevent the ISIS loyalists to establish foothold so that they cannot carry out destructive and terrorist activities.

The local officials had earlier also said that the majority of the ISIS militants fighting in this province are foreign nationals, mainly from the tribal regions of Pakistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani last year that the documents obtained from the dead bodies and those arrested during the operations in Achin, Kot, Haska Mina and other parts of Nangarhar, reveal that they are originally residents of Orakzai Agency.

Khogyani further added that the intelligence information gathered by the government also reveal that the ISIS loyalists are mostly comprised of Pakistani nationals.

According to Khogyani, the residents of Tajikistan are also fighting alongside the Pakistani nationals for ISIS terrorist group who are mainly deployed after completing training in Pakistan.

