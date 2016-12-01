Pakistani man commits suicide over Gen. Raheel’s retirement

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 01 2016, 3:01 pm

A Pakistani man has reportedly committed suicide over General Raheel Sharif’s retirement who was replaced by General Qamar Javed Baja earlier this week.

According to the local media reports, the 64-year-old Lutf Amim Shibli consumed poison after almost one of camping, urging for Gen. Sharif’s extension of service.

Shibli had reportedly consumed poison some days ago and died on Wednesday.

“Raheel Sharif is a messiah. I am his fan. Only he can save the country from terrorism and social ills,” The Express Tribune reported, citing a poster put on display by the man.

Shibli’s sister-in-law Nooren told the paper “He attempted suicide on Nov 27 after the ISPR [Inter-Services Public Relations] announced the retirement plan of Gen Raheel. We took him to Jinnah hospital from where he was referred to Aga Khan University Hospital. He was initially on ventilator, but later died.”

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last week appointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the new chief of army staff to replace General Raheel Sharif.

The Pakistani military informed regarding the retirement of Gen. Sharif last week with a spokesman for Inter Service Public Relations Gen. Asim Bajwa saying “COAS kicks off his farewell visits…”

The confirmation by the Pakistani military came amid rife speculation regarding an extension in the COAS’ term after former military ruler Musharraf called for an extension in his tenure, warning against a change in the military leadership.

