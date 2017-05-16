May 16, 2017
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » Pakistani man arrested for killing Afghan boy over 25 rupees

Pakistani man arrested for killing Afghan boy over 25 rupees

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 7:56 pm

A Pakistani man has been arrested over the murder of a young Afghan boy over 25 rupees in Karachi city of Pakistan, it has been reported.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by Azizabad police after murdering a 15-year-old Afghan boy who was demanding Pakistani rupees 25 against the work he had done for the culprit.

The victim identified as Noor Agha was shot dead on Sunday, allegedly by an apartment-owner in Karachi’s Karimabad area, after he asked for Rs25 for cleaning a staircase.

Superintendent Police (SP) Gulberg Bashir Brohi told Dawn that the suspect was arrested while he was reportedly trying to flee the country on a US-bound flight.

The in its report further added that the suspect was carrying a large amount of Pakistani and foreign currency.

Noor was a scavenger of Afghan origin who, along with his brother Umer and others — all residents of the Machar Colony near Sohrab Goth — collected garbage from localities in Karimabad for a few rupees per family, Brohit added.

Noor and his colleague, Naimat, had washed the staircase of a flat owned by Ayaz Malik on Sunday and demanded Rs25 for their services.

Instead, the suspect retrieved his pistol from his apartment and allegedly shot the boy before fleeing the crime scene, the report added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
68 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations led by Afghan army
68 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations led by Afghan army
Eight militants killed by security forces in Urozgan’s Dehrawoud district
Eight militants killed by security forces in Urozgan’s Dehrawoud district
Housing market collapses as foreigners leave Afghanistan: Reports
Housing market collapses as foreigners leave Afghanistan: Reports

1 Comment

Post a Comment
Comments -49 - 0 of 1First« PrevNext »Last
  1. SonTue May 16 at 8:34 pm

    This asshole Pakis should be stone to death by the mobs of Afghanistan. No wonder Pakistan is the most corrupt country in the world.

    Reply
Comments -49 - 0 of 1First« PrevNext »Last

Leave a Reply

Advertisement