Pakistani man arrested for killing Afghan boy over 25 rupees

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 7:56 pm

A Pakistani man has been arrested over the murder of a young Afghan boy over 25 rupees in Karachi city of Pakistan, it has been reported.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by Azizabad police after murdering a 15-year-old Afghan boy who was demanding Pakistani rupees 25 against the work he had done for the culprit.

The victim identified as Noor Agha was shot dead on Sunday, allegedly by an apartment-owner in Karachi’s Karimabad area, after he asked for Rs25 for cleaning a staircase.

Superintendent Police (SP) Gulberg Bashir Brohi told Dawn that the suspect was arrested while he was reportedly trying to flee the country on a US-bound flight.

The in its report further added that the suspect was carrying a large amount of Pakistani and foreign currency.

Noor was a scavenger of Afghan origin who, along with his brother Umer and others — all residents of the Machar Colony near Sohrab Goth — collected garbage from localities in Karimabad for a few rupees per family, Brohit added.

Noor and his colleague, Naimat, had washed the staircase of a flat owned by Ayaz Malik on Sunday and demanded Rs25 for their services.

Instead, the suspect retrieved his pistol from his apartment and allegedly shot the boy before fleeing the crime scene, the report added.

