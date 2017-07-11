Pakistani man among 6 beheaded by Saudi authorities on criminal charges

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 3:56 pm

At least six people including a Pakistani national have been beheaded by the authorities in Saudi Arabia on criminal charges, involving murder and drugs smuggle.

According to the officials of the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia, quoted by the local media outlets, the Pakistani national was beheaded after he was found guilty of smuggling drugs to the country.

The officials further added that the five other men who were originally residents of Saudi Arabia, were beheaded on charges of murder.

The latest execution, carried out in a group in a single, day has sparked outcry globally, as the country is famous for its strict rules, mainly executing those found guilty of major crimes, including murder and smuggling of drugs.

The execution of the six men is considered to be the largest execution carried out during the year, bring the number of those executed since the beginning of the year to 44.

According to reports, the Saudi authorities executed a total of 158 people in 2014 while the number slightly reduced in 2016 when 153 people were beheaded during the whole year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS