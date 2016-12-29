Pakistani ISIS militant arrested in Kunar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 29 2016, 6:15 pm

A loyalist of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group hailing from Pakistan was arrested from the eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The Counter-terrorism Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said the detained militant has been identified as Muslim who is originally a resident of Pakistan.

The official in the Counter-terrorism Directorate said Muslim has confessed that he is a member of ISIS terrorist group and was involved in several terrorist related activities in Afghanistan.

The officials further added that the security forces confiscated 2 hand grenades, 1 pistol, and some other explosives from Muslim.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as reports emerged recently suggesting that the ISIS loyalists are attempting to expand presence and activities in eastern Kunar province.

The National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar earlier said up to 80 percent of ISIS loyalists operating in Afghanistan are originally hailing from Pakistan and that they escape to the tribal regions of Pakistan after the Afghan forces conduct raids against them.

Both the Afghan and US forces conduct regular airstrikes against the ISIS loyalists to prevent them from expand foothold in the country.

