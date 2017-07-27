Pakistani envoy claims evidences available about terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 27 2017, 2:47 pm

The Pakistani Ambassador to Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has claimed that evidences are available regarding the existence of the sanctuaries of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry made the claims during his speech at the International Institute of Strategic Studies on Wednesday.

“The terrorists escaped to neighbouring Afghanistan after Pakistan launched military operation Zarb-e-Azb have their sanctuaries there,” he said.

The Pakistani envoy also claimed that the terrorists based in Afghanistan are conducting insurgency activities both against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In regards to the efforts to bring peace and stability in the region, the Pakistani ambassador said negotiations are the only way to achieve peace.

This comes as the officials have long been insisting that the Afghan militant groups, specifically the Haqqani terrorist network are having freedom of actions and sanctuaries under the support of certain elements in Pakistan from where they plan and launch attacks in Afghanistan.

The United States Department of States also released its latest reports regarding terrorism for 2016 last week, providing an overall report regarding the terrorism related upheavals during the year.

The new report by the State Department further strengthens the claims made by the Afghan officials regarding the presence of the safe havens of the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network inside the Pakistani territory.

“Afghanistan, in particular, continued to experience aggressive and coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, including the affiliated Haqqani Network (HQN) and other insurgent and terrorist groups,” the report stated.

The Department of State also added that a number of these attacks were planned and launched from safe havens in Pakistan.

