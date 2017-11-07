Pakistani consulate staff shot dead by gunmen in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 9:34 am

A Pakistani national working for the consulate of Pakistan was shot dead by unknown gunmen in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said earlier this evening.

The incident took place in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The local officials are saying that the consulate staff was shot dead by the gunmen riding a motorycle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the deceased individual has been identified as Nara Iqbal who was also famous as Rana.

Khogyani further added that the man was serving in the visa section of the cosulate and was not a diplomat.

He said Iqbal had left the consulate compound without informing the security staff and was busy in shopping when two armed individuals opened fire on him.

According to Khogyani, Iqbal was originally a resident of Islamabad and was serving with the consulate in Jalalabad city.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

This comes as the security situation in Nangarhar province has started to deteriorate during the recent years as the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS loyalists are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province and other eastern provinces bordering Nangarhar.

