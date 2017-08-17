Pakistani army informs regarding the arrest of 20 Afghan nationals

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 1:38 pm

The Pakistani army on Wednesday informed regarding the arrest of at least twenty Afghan nationals during the joint military operations.

The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistani military, in a statement said “Pakistan Rangers Punjab alongwith Police and intelligence agencies carried IBO in Attock, DG Khan and Lahore.”

The statement further added “During the last 72 hours, 7 x Terrorists & 20 x Afghan suspects were apprehanded along with huge quantity of explosive, illegal / automatic weapons and ammunition.”

No exact information was given regarding the reasons behind the apprehension of the Afghan nationals.

However, ISPR said “The Terrorists are affiliated with banned TTP / TTS. The explosive & weapons were likely to be used for terrorist activities in major cities of Punjab.”

The Afghan government officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time reports have emerged regarding the arrest of the Afghan nationals by the authorities but numerous such incidents have taken place during the recent months.

Pakistan is still home to millions of Afghan refugees but reports regarding the harassment of the Afghans by the authorities, specifically the police forces, have emerged the most during the recent months amid deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

