Pakistani army destroys market for refusing weapons supply to Taliban

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 9:44 am

The Pakistani military has allegedly destroyed a major trade centre located in the tribal regions of the country after it refused to supply weapons to the terrorist groups, including the Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorist network.

The Asia Human Rights Commission (AHRC) unveiled regarding the Pakistani military step in a report released on 10th November.

According to the report “In in retaliation to locals refusing to supply arms to the international terrorist organisations Taliban and Al-Qaida, Army officers have blown up a two-storey business centre, which had more than 150 shops and four commercial halls. This incident has occurred in Wana City, the headquarters of South Waziristan, located in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), where the Army claims to be conducting major operations (Zarb-e-Azb) against terrorists.”

The report further added that the business center belonged to the Mirza Alam Khan Wazir, ex-Chief of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe who was the Chief of the whole of Waziristan, FATA. “In his lifetime, Mr. Mirza remained staunchly against terrorism, particularly against the Taliban, at a time when the Pakistan Army was allegedly nurturing these terrorists and facilitating them to conduct cross-border terrorism. Mirza also did not allow Osama Bin Laden to stay in Waziristan; that is why Bin Laden had to settle in Abbottabad and other areas inside Pakistan.”

AHRC says the army retaliated by dynamiting the business centre after Army Major Imran was killed and six soldiers were injured in the area in a premature explosion triggered by a hand grenade as the Major was persuading the shopkeepers to re-start delivery of arms and ammunition to the agents of Afghan militants from the Taliban and Al-Qaida.

The report also adds that Mr. Khan had suddenly stopped delivery of arms around two months ago. Khan was delivering arms and ammunition to Angur Ada, a village and a border crossing straddling the South Waziristan Agency of Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Paktika Province. Khan decided to do business of carpets instead and hired a shop at the said business center in a quest to change his line of work.

