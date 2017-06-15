Pakistani army chief reacts at drone strike on Haqqani network commander

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 9:46 am

The Pakistani army chief of staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reacted at the latest drone strike that targeted a commander of the Haqqani terrorist network in tribal regions of the country.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani military, in a statement said Gen. Bajwa has called the airstrike counterproductive and against the spirit of ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan.

Gen. Bajwa reportedly made the remarks during his visit to army headquarters in Peshawar city.

“Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable intelligence is shared,” he added.

The remarks by Gen. Bajwa followed a day after the Pakistani officials confirmed a drone strike took place in Hangu district, leaving a commander of the Haqqani terrorist network dead.

A security official quoted by the Mashal Radio of Radio Liberty has said on June 13 that the commander, identified as Abubakar, died in an overnight strike in the Speen Tal area of the Hangu district.

According to reports, Abubakar was from Afghanistan’s Khost Province and that his original name was Omar.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The latest airstrike if confirmed by the US officials, has taken place days after the Afghan officials blamed the network for a series of deadly attacks in capital Kabul which left more than 150 dead and more than 400 others wounded.

