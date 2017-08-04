Pakistani army chief meets Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 04 2017, 11:21 am

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Omar Zakhilwal.

According to reports, two sides discussed issues of bilateral interests between Kabul and Islamabad during their meeting in the Pakistani army headquarters.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, in a statement said “Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Omar Zakhilwal met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today.”

The statement further added “Issues of mutual interest including security situation and border management were discussed. COAS expressed his grief over loss of innocent lives in recent terrorists attacks in Afghanistan.”

The meeting between Dr. Zakhilwal and Gen. Bajwa takes places as the relations between Kabul and Islamabad has been at all time low during the recent months.

The tensions between the two counties mainly arise due to the circumstances involved in the fight against terrorism as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to take actions against the leadership councils of the Afghan militant groups including the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network whom according to the Afghan officials are having freedom of actions in Pakistan, a claim which has also been repeatedly been noted in the US government reports.

