Pakistani and Kazakh ISIS loyalists arrested in Ghor province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 7:34 pm

At least four militants affiliated with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were arrested in central Ghor province of Afghanistan.

According to the provincial officials, the detained militants have confessed that they belonged to Pakistan and Kazakhstan and were looking to join ISIS militants in Ghor province of Afghanistan.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Mustafa Mohsini confirmed that four individuals were arrested as they were trying to travel to Bala Morghab district.

He said the Afghan security forces recovered several documents related to spreading of ISIS propaganda in this province were recovered by the Afghan security forces.

This comes as the Afghan security forces arrested two individuals on charges of recruiting militants for ISIS terrorist group in Ghor province nearly two weeks ago in Ghor province.

According to the local security officials, the two individuals were arrested from the vicinity of Feroz Koh district as they were trying to visit Bala Morghab district.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Mustafa Mohsini confirmed the arrest of the two individuals for attempting to spread violence and recruit militants for ISIS.

Both the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts f Ghor province.

The ISIS loyalists killed over 30 civilians after abducting them in this province last year and abducted 6 more civilians few days later.

