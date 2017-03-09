Pakistani and Iranian militants among 64 killed in clearance operations: MoD

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 5:43 pm

At least sixty four militants including the nationals of Iran and Pakistan were killed during the counter-terrorism and clearance operations in the past twenty four hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Thursday.

According to a statement by MoD, at least four Pakistani nationals and two Iranians fighting with the terrorist groups were killed during the latest counter-terrorism operations.

The statement further added that the counter-terrorism operations were conducted in the past 24 hours with the support of the Afghan Air Force and the artillery units of the Afghan army in Laghman, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Paktia, Khost, Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Badghis, Herat, Baghlan and Helmand provinces.

At least twenty eight militants including a local commander of the group Kamran hailing from Pakistan and two Iranians were killed during the operations in Lashkargah and Nad-e-Ali district.

The ministry further added that six militants were wounded, a vehicle and four Ak-47 rifles were destroyed along with several Improvised Explosive Device and other types of explosives.

At least nineteen insurgents were killed, seventeen others were wounded, and three vehicles were destroyed during the operations in Dahan-e-Ghori and Baghlan-e-Markazi districts of Baghlan, the statement said.

It also added that eight insurgents were killed and another militant was wounded during a separate operation in Zurmat district of Paktia province.

According to MoD, at least four militants were killed and another militant was wounded in a separate operation conducted in Nish district of Kandahar.

In another operation conducted in Andar district of southeastern Ghazni province, at least three militants were killed and nine others were wounded, MoD said, adding that two militants were killed and three others were wounded during the other operations in Uruzgan and Kapisa provinces.

