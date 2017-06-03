Pakistani ambassador claims Haqqani network has shifted to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 4:39 pm

A top Pakistani diplomat has claimed the notorious Haqqani terrorist network has moved to Afghanistan, rejecting the claims of the Afghan officials after the deadly Kabul bombing was attributed to the network and Pakistan’s military intelligence.

The Pakistani Ambassador to Washington, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, told reporters in Washington that the Afghan officials must focus on eliminating the terror network inside its soil rather than blaming Pakistan.

Chaudhry also claimed that the network is on the run after the operations were launched in North Waziristan, insisting that “They have moved into Afghanistan and need to be taken care of there.”

“It is outright barbaric terrorism, and we should condemn it with all the might that we have,” he said, adding that the attack should serve to “strengthen our resolve” to work with Kabul on counterterrorism operations.

The Afghan intelligence said late Wednesday that credible intelligence information confirms the attack was carried out by the network on direct instructions and with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated, leaving at least 90 dead and more than 400 others wounded.

