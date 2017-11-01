Pakistan willing to target Haqqani network and Taliban, Tillerson says

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 01 2017, 2:17 pm

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said Pakistan has shown willingness to target the terrorists inside its soil, apparently gesturing towards the Haqqani terrorist and the Taliban leaders.

According to reports, Tillerson has informed regarding Islamabad’s willingness to target the terrorists during his speech at the at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Pakistanis have indicated — if we provide them information they will act. We’re going to have to test that, give them an opportunity to do so,” Tillerson has said.

He also added that “So, we are going to enter into an effort to have greater sharing of certain intelligence information.”

According to Tillerson, Pakistan did have long-standing relations with the Haqqani network and the Taliban, which might have served their purpose for stability in the past but they no longer served that purpose.

“And it’s up to Pakistan I think, to think about their longer-term stability and their future by changing that relationship with these organisations,” he added.

This comes as relations between Washington and Islamabad is at an all time low since the US President Donald Trump announced his administration’s strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

While announcing the US strategy late in August, the US President Donald Trump strongly criticized Pakistan regarding the terror sanctuaries, saying “For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen.”

