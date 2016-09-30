Pakistan welcomes peace deal between Afghan govt, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 30 2016, 9:53 am

Pakistani has welcomed the conclusion of a formal peace agreement between the Afghan government and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has consistently emphasized that there is no military solution of the conflict in Afghanistan.Politically negotiated settlement through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process is the most viable option for bringing lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said in a statement.

The statement further added that the successful conclusion of the peace deal between the Afghan Government and Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan is, therefore, encouraging.

“It is our earnest hope that this peace agreement provides an opportunity for similar agreements between Afghan government and other Afghan insurgent groups for achieving durable peace in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Hekmatyar formally signed the draft peace agreement concluded between Hezb-e-Islami and Afghanistan High Peace Council last Thursday.

The agreement was then signed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani during a ceremony organized in ARG Presidential Palace yesterday which was attended by several high level government officials and political figures.

