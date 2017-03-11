Pakistan violated Afghan territory, airspace for 62 times since January, UNSC informed

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 10:51 am

The Afghan officials informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the growing territorial and airspace violations by Pakistan, saying Afghanistan recorded 59 territory and 3 airspace violations since January.

“From January till today, we recorded at least 59 instances of violations of Afghan territory by Pakistan military forces, including three violations of our air space, over 1375 cross-frontier artillery shellings that caused dozens of casualties, displacement of 450 families in the middle of cold winter in our eastern provinces, burning of our forests, illegal construction of infrastructure near the frontier region, and hostile maneuvering of tanks and heavy weaponry,” Mahmoud Saikal, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations said.

Mr. Saikal said in February, a series of unfortunate terrorist attacks in Pakistan killed dozens and wounded many more innocent men, women, and children.

“As is the case, Afghans always share the pain and anguish of our Pakistani brothers and sisters,” he said adding that “However, the Government of Pakistan, immediately and without any regard for an investigative process or clear facts, blamed Afghanistan for the attacks and resorted to increased breaches of our territorial integrity, the closing of the main border crossings, blockading trade and transit, and harassing our nationals traveling to or living in their country.”

According to Saikal, s uch measures constitute a clear violation of principles of WTO and the rights of land locked countries, including their access to sea.

He also informed UNSC regarding the key Taliban and Haqqani network leaders based in the country along with the sanctuaries being used by them.

“We have submitted to their Government a list of 86 known terrorists and 32 Taliban training centers, including Haqqani network centers, asking for their immediate closure. We have asked for a third-party verification of the two sides’ efforts. No response has yet been received. The UN Secretary General, this noble Council, and other international partners are all appraised of these developments,” he added.

