Pakistan summons Afghan top Afghan diplomat over consulate worker’s murder

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 08 2017, 11:06 am

A top Afghan diplomat was summoned by the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan over the murder of a Pakistani consulate worker in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan said the diplomat was summoned after a diplomatic official of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, was shot dead at a shop near his residence in Jalalabad by assailants riding a motor bike.

The statement further added “Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Afghan Charge d”ffaires to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest against this heinous act and demanded that the perpetrators of this act of violence should be apprehended and brought to justice. The Foreign Secretary asked for fool proof security for Pakistani diplomats and Missions in Afghanistan.”

According to the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan, the Afghan Charge d’Affaires expressed condolences on behalf of his government, assured provision of security to Pakistani diplomats and Missions in Afghanistan, and to bring to justice the perpetrators of this terrorist act.

The incident took place in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan late on Monday afternoon.

The local officials are saying that the consulate staff was shot dead by the gunmen riding a motorcycle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the deceased individual has been identified as Nara Iqbal who was also famous as Rana.

Khogyani further added that the man was serving in the visa section of the consulate and was not a diplomat.

He said Iqbal had left the consulate compound without informing the security staff and was busy in shopping when two armed individuals opened fire on him.

