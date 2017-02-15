Pakistan summoned Afghan DHM after deadly Lahore attack

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 6:38 pm

Pakistan has summoned a top Afghan diplomat over a deadly attack in Lahore city of Pakistan which left at least 13 people dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in a statement said “Foreign Office calls in Afghan DHM, registers concern over terrorist attacks on Pakistan by Jumaat-ul-Ahrar from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.”

The statement further added that Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi was called-in to the Foreign Office, yesterday, by Additional Secretary.

“The Afghan DHM was conveyed the grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil by the terrorist outfit, Jumaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” the statement added.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry “Attention of the DHM was also drawn to the earlier actionable intelligence shared by our authorities with the Afghan side. Afghanistan was urged to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and handlers operating from its territory.”

It also added “An Aide-Memoire containing details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information was also shared with the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission.”

According to the Pakistani security officials, the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the protesters in the city.

The officials further added that several senior police officials were among those killed.

The suicide bomber targeted the gathering as a negotiation was underway between the police officials and the protesters who had organized a sit-in to protest against a new bill passed by the government.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS