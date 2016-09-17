Pakistan suicide attack death toll rises to 28: officials
By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 17 2016, 12:15 pm
The death toll from a deadly suicide attack in north-western Pakistan has climbed to at least 28 as another 30 have been wounded, according to the local government officials.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon as scores of people had gathered in a mosque for Friday prayers in a remote village in the Mohmand Agency, north of Peshawar.
According to the political administration sources the explosion took place when people were returning home from the mosque after Friday prayers.
However, a senior tribal administration official told AFP news agency: “The Friday prayer was in progress at the mosque when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the main room.”
A faction of the Pakistani Taliban, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, has reportedly carried out the attack which apparently targeted elders from a government-sponsored anti-Taliban militia.
The tribal areas of Pakistan have been subject to recent attacks both by the Pakistani Taliban and the loyalists of the Islamic State.
The violence sporadically continue in the area despite the Pakistani military began operations there in 2014 to reduce the strength of the Taliban.
The bottom line is that it is the Pashtuns that die on both side of Durand line as a result of these acts and policy of “divide and Rule. Punjabis and “Sindhis and their big cities and towns are safe and in good hand of ISI and military establishment who come from these places. For Sindhi and Punjabis military, it does not make any difference if all Pashtuns and Balochies are slaughtered as long as they make their money in so called war against terror. What a fake war that ISI is claiming which essentially the ISI is the nest of world terrorism.
Pashtuns! why don’t you wake up and see that are dying and the Mullahs affiliated with old colonialism are fooling you in the name of spiritual fathers. These mullahs are the same who have always blocked the road to progress and are dictated by old British colonialism and now by British thugs, ISI. Free yourself from the yoke of slaves of slaves. Take your destiny in your hand.
Pashtuns are not only living in KPK they are in Punjab and Sindh too and Never underestimate Pashtuns Nationalism other wise they will F<ck the shit out of rapist indians.
I appeal to my afghan brothers to raise our voices against Indian brutality in Kashmir and Asaam , we want to quit india. India is not my country , my country is Asaam.
Its india who killing and spreading fear in pakistan after it announced CPEC. India cannot see Pakistan progressing. India fears china holding ground in Arabaian waters in Gwadar.
God Bless Muslims