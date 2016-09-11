Pakistan says trade route to India not closed for Afghan traders

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 11 2016, 1:23 pm

The Pakistani authorities have said the trade route to India for the Afghan traders has not been closed, days after President Ghani

warned Pakistan to close the route to Central Asia if Afghan traders are stopped to use Wagah border.

“Pakistan is fulfilling its commitment to the Afghan people by providing them a trade transit facility,” Nafees Zakaria, spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said.

Zakaria further added that under Islamabad’s bilateral agreement with Kabul, only Indian goods could not be imported into Afghanistan through Pakistan, according to BBC’s Pakistan service.

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier warned to close transit route for Pakistan to Central Asian countries as the Wagah port has been closed for the Afghan traders for import and export.

President Ghani made the remarks during a meeting with the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Owen Jenkins in Kabul.

He said Afghanistan is no more a landlocked country as several other options and transit routes are available for Afghanistan for the import and export of commodities of the Afghan traders.

President Ghani further added that Pakistan usually closes transit routes during the fruits season which incurs millions in dollars loses to the Afghan traders.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS