Pakistan says it strongly condemns attack on US base in Bagram

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 13 2016, 11:52 am

Pakistan says it strongly condemns the attack on the largest US base in Bagram district of Parwan province that left at least 4 people dead and 17 others wounded.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office of Pakistan, Nafees Zakaria, said “We strongly condemn terrorist attack on Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan today. Our condolences to the government and people of US and profound sympathies to bereaved families.”

Zakaria also condemned attack on the German consulate in northern Mazar-e-Sharif city of Pakistan.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the incident and claimed several people were killed or injured in the attack.

However, the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan, said “An explosive device was detonated on Bagram Airfield resulting in multiple casualties. Four people have died in the attack and approximately 14 have been wounded. We will provide updates as appropriate.”

The alliance in a statement later said at least three more injuries were reported in the attack taking the toll of the injury to 17.

