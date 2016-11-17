Pakistan says it strongly condemn attack on security forces in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 17 2016, 1:52 pm

Pakistan has condemned the attack in capital Kabul that left at least 4 people dead and 11 others wounded.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan Nafees Zakaria said “We strongly condemn terrorist attack on Afghan security officials. We offer condolences to Afghan government and people, sympathize with bereaved families.”

The incident took place early on Wednesday after a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying security personnel in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area of the city.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

ISIS loyalists operating under the name of Khurasan province issued a statement and released the picture of the suicide bomber who carried out the attack on Wednesday morning.

The suicide bomber has been identified as Talha Al-Khurasani and the loyalists of the terror group have claimed that the target of the explosion was the operatives of the Afghan intelligence.

This comes as at least 64 people were killed and around 347 others were wounded in a coordinated attack in the similar area earlier in April this year.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility for the attack which targeted the compound of the VIP protection forces located close to the Ministry of Defense.

