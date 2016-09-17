Pakistan says disappointed with President Ghani’s statements

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 17 2016, 12:02 pm

Pakistan reacted towards the latest statements by the Afghan leadership claiming that the remarks are in complete disregard to the efforts that Pakistan has made and continues to make for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan. We firmly believe that peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest and also necessary for stability and progress of the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry did not elaborate further regarding the exact statement delivered by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

However, it said “Our efforts for peace, stability and economic progress of Afghanistan is a matter of our commitment to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, millions of whom have been hosted in Pakistan for past 37 years. Under a transit trade agreement between the two countries, Pakistan has been extending all facilities for transit of Afghan exports and imports through Pakistan’s ports. We have also been facilitating the transit of Afghan fruits to India through Wagah.”

It also added that the Pakistani security forces are engaged in a valiant fight against terrorism. Their efforts are making an immense contribution to securing the porous border to help bring lasting peace to Afghanistan, and the region. However, Pakistan remains concerned that Afghan soil is being increasingly used by ‘a neighbor’ for subversive activities inside Pakistan and terror financing.

This comes as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier warned Pakistan to close transit route to Central Asia if Islamabad continues to harass the Afghan traders by closing the Wagah port to Afghanistan for the transit of commodities to India.

President Ghani also visited India last week and met with the India Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2-Day state visit to the country.

“The two leaders discussed the regional situation and expressed grave concern at continued use of terrorism and violence in the region for achieving political objectives,” according to a statement released following President Ghani’s visit to New Delhi.

The statment further added “Stressing that elimination of all forms of terrorism, without any discrimination, is essential, they called upon the concerned to put an end to all sponsorship, support, safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists, including for those who target Afghanistan and India.”

