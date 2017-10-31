Pakistan returns helicopters given by US to monitor Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 12:31 pm

Pakistan has returned nine helicopters provided by the United States to monitor the Durand Line, it has been reported.

According to the local media reports, the helicopters were given to Pakistan in 2002 and were used by the ministry of interior of Pakistan.

Pakistani officials have told local media outlets that the helicopters were also used during the Balochistan operation and different anti-narcotics operations.

According to the officials, the helicopters also assisted the ministry in counter-terrorism operations and their return will affect all operations, including the monitoring of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The main reason behind the return of the helicopters has not been announced by the Pakistani officials so far which comes as the relations between Islamabad and Washington strained due to the presence of the terror groups and their safe havens in the country.

The relations between the two countries is at an all time low since the US President Donald Trump announced his administration’s strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

While announcing the US strategy late in August, the US President Donald Trump strongly criticized Pakistan regarding the terror sanctuaries, saying “For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen.”

