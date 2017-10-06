Pakistan rejects Gen. Dunford’s remarks about ISI connections with terror groups

By Khaama Press - Fri Oct 06 2017, 1:37 pm

Islamabad on Thursday rejected the remarks by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military regarding the connections between Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and the terrorist groups.

A spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan Nafis Zakaria told reporters “We have time and again rejected these allegations. Pakistan has done enough to erase the footprint of terrorism from its soil through indiscriminate counter terrorism operations against all terrorist outfits.”

Zakaria further added that “Our counter-terrorism operations were without any discrimination and we have successfully erased the footprint of terrorists from our soil. There are no safe-havens in Pakistan.”

He also claimed that the sanctuaries people are talking about are “located in the ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan.”

Speaking to the US lawmakers in the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Gen. Dunford said “It is clear to that ISI has connections with the terrorist groups,” Gen. Dunford said.

This comes as the Afghan and US officials are saying that the conflict in the country has links with the sanctuaries of the terrorist groups, particularly the Taliban and Haqqani network which have remained intact in the key cities of Pakistan.

While announcing the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia late in August, the US President Donald Trump strongly criticized Pakistan regarding the terror sanctuaries, saying “For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen.”

