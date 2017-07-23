Pakistan reacts at US move to withhold $50m CSF reimbursement

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 12:53 pm

Pakistan has reacted at the latest move by the United States blocking the reimbursement of the Coalition Support Fund, mainly due to the lack of actions by Islamabad against the terrorist networks, specifically the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

The ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry in reaction to the move by the Department of Defense, said unds withheld by the US Department of Defence were reimbursement for expenses incurred by Pakistan towards achieving “our common objectives in the fight against terrorism’ and were not assistance.

“It is a well-known fact that Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts have resulted in a significant decline in terrorist attacks,” Chaudhry claimed.

“Pakistan is maintaining the momentum in fighting terrorism as is evident through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and the recently launched Operation Khyber-IV,” he was quoted as saying by the local TV, Geo News.

This comes as a US official quoted by Reuters said Friday that United States will withhold $50 million remaining in military reimbursements to Pakistan for fiscal year 2016 because Defense Secretary Jim Mattis believes that Islamabad has not done enough to blunt the Islamist militant Haqqani network.

The step was taken days after the United States Department of States released its latest reports regarding terrorism for 2016 last week, providing an overall report regarding the terrorism related upheavals during the year.

The new report by the State Department further strengthens the claims made by the Afghan officials regarding the presence of the safe havens of the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network inside the Pakistani territory.

“Afghanistan, in particular, continued to experience aggressive and coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, including the affiliated Haqqani Network (HQN) and other insurgent and terrorist groups,” the report stated.

The Department of State also added that a number of these attacks were planned and launched from safe havens in Pakistan.

