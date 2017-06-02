Pakistan reacts at Afghanistan’s decision to cancel cricket series

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 02 2017, 7:45 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted at the decision of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for cancelling the friendly cricket series between the two nations which was agreed in words during the visit of the Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman to Islambad.

PCB in reaction to ACB’s decision issued a statement late on Thursday, prohibiting the Pakistani players and coaches drafted for the domestic cricket league of Afghanistan, Shpageeza cricket league.

The statement by PCB further added “The PCB strongly rejects the baseless allegations levelled by the ACB in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast.”

“While our sympathies are with the victims and families affected by the tragedy, we reject the irresponsible statement made by the ACB and hereby announce the cancellation of the proposed series between the two countries,” the statement added.

ACB in a statement said late on Wednesday “By killing innocent and destitute people today, the enemies of Afghanistan’s peace and stability showed that they are not worthy of friendship and will not change thier stance against Afghans.”

The statement further added that “In light of the findings of security services and calls by the Afghan nation, the ACB hereby cancel all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

“No agreement of friendly matches and mutual relationship agreement is possible with a country where terrorists are housed and provided safe havens,” ACB added.

The Afghan intelligence said late Wednesday that credible intelligence information confirms the attack was carried out by the network on direct instructions and with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

